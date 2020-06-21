Remembering BB

Whenever we think and talk about democracy in Pakistan the name which comes first in our mind is Z.A Bhutto and when we think and talk about woman politics the name which comes in our mind is Shaheed Banezir Bhutto which is also known as daughter of East and daughter of Pakistan. She was the first female Prime Minister of Pakistan.The Bhutto family has made many sacrifices for Pakistan but Benazir Bhutto had a different personality. She served two times as Prime Minister of Pakistan. She had a very loving and caring personality. She was born on 21 June, 1953 and martyred on 27 December 2007 but she is still alive in the hearts of people. People call her Bibi Shaheed and respect her. She was a great leader and her martyrdom was a great loss for Pakistan. Today on her birthday I pray for her soul. May God rest her soul in peace! Amen.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana