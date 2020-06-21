Punjab govt makes wearing face masks in public mandatory

–Punjab reports 60 deaths, 1,523 new coronavirus cases

LAHORE: The Punjab government has made wearing masks mandatory in public on Sunday as the province recorded 1,523 new coronavirus cases within 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 65,739.

The decision was announced in a notification by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department under Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020 in this regard.

“The provincial government has directed that no service will be provided to customers who do not wear masks whereas district administrations and police have been directed to implement on the orders,” read the notification.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the total number of deaths have reached 1,407 in the province.

The health department confirmed that 721 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in Lahore on Sunday, 13 in Nankana Sahib, 13 in Kasur, 14 in Sheikhupura, one in Jehlum, one in Chakwal, 58 in Gujranwala, 51 in Sialkot, four in Narowal, 48 in Gujrat, 11 in Hafizabad, four in Mandi Bahauddin, 134 in Multan, 18 in Muzaffargarh, 25 in Vehari, 168 in Faisalabad, 14 in Chiniot, 34 in Toba Tek Singh, 40 in Rahimyar Khan, 12 in Mianwali, two in Khoshab, 20 in Bahawalnagar, 40 in Bahawalpur, five in Lodharan, 12 in Dera Ghazi Khan, five in Layyah, four in Okara, six in Jhang, 15 in Khanewal, three in Bhakkar, 23 in Sahiwal and four cases in Pakpatan district.

The Punjab Health Department has conducted 417,271 tests for Covid-19 so far while 18,692 confirmed patients have recovered in the province.

The provincial health department also appealed to the masses to follow SOPs for their protection.