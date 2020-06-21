India can’t bear peace in Pakistan!

–FM Qureshi says New Delhi could activate sleeper cells in Pakistan in bid to cover humiliation handed by China in Ladakh

–13-year-old girl martyred, mother and a minor boy injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that India “cannot bear peace in Pakistan” whether it is a matter of Waziristan or ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement, Qureshi said that India’s BJP government was under “extreme pressure” and added that India could “activate sleeper cells in different areas of Pakistan to distract from questions being asked about the insult in Ladakh”.

“It can also increase ceasefire violations across the LoC. We must analyse this situation attentively,” he said, adding that he would contact the foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) over the “new situation”.

He termed India’s acts “indecent”. He claimed that it did not want peace in Afghanistan as well and was playing the role of a “spoiler”.

LOC KILLINGS:

Earlier in the day, a 13-year-old girl embraced martyrdom while her mother and a minor boy were injured as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian troops initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Hajipir and Bedori sectors along the LoC last night, targeting the civilian population.

“Due to indiscriminate firing of Indian troops in Mensar village, Bedori sector, a 13-year-old girl Iqra Shabbir embraced shahadat, while her mother and a 12-year-old boy sustained serious injuries,” ISPR.

Pakistan army “troops responded effectively to Indian firing,” the military’s media wing added.

Subsequently, the Foreign Office (FO) summoned Indian envoy Gaurav Ahluwalia to register Pakistan’s “strong protest” over the ceasefire violations.

“The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons,” a statement from the Foreign Office said.

It added that India has committed 1,440 ceasefire violations since the start of this year, resulting in the deaths of 13 people and causing “serious injuries” to 104 others.

According to the statement, Director General (South Asia & Saarc) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri emphasised that “such senseless acts, in clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms” further escalate the tense situation between both countries.

Chaudhri added that India would not be able to “divert attention from the worsening human rights situation” in occupied Kashmir by increasing tension along the LoC. “The Indian government must realise that its irresponsible policies and unilateral actions are increasingly imperiling peace and security in the region. India must act responsibly in the interst of regional peace and security.”

The DG called upon India to respect the 2003 ceasefire understanding and investigate incidents of all violations. He also called upon the neighbouring country to “maintain peace along the LoC and the WB”.

TERRORIST ATTACK IN WAZIRISTAN:

Also on Sunday, two army personnel, including a captain, were martyred while two others were injured in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Waziristan tribal district.

According to an ISPR statement, security forces were patrolling the area five kilometers south-east of Ghariom near the boundary between North and South Waziristan tribal districts when terrorists opened fire on them. Captain Sabih and Sepoy Naveed were killed in the exchange of fire while two other soldiers were injured. One terrorist was also killed, the statement added.