Did not see totality of eclipse today, will try tomorrow: Mufti Muneeb

As Pakistan witnessed a rare annular solar eclipse that leaves a ring of fire around the moon as it covers the sun, the country’s leading moon spotter and proud biannual national hostage taker, Mufti Muneeb expressed his disappointment over how he could not see the eclipse in its totality meaning that it did not really happen and he would try to look for it again tomorrow (Monday).

Mufti Muneeb was using his personal $30,000 Meade LX600-ACF 16” telescope from the comfort of his home balcony to spot the eclipse but was apparently unable to do so although it was visible to practically every soul awake across Africa, Middle East and Asia for up to four hours.

According to reports Mufti Muneeb also tried contacting every member of the central Ruet-e-Hilal committee for conformations of whether or not they had spotted the eclipse but none of them answered his calls.

One member of the committee who did not wish to be named spoke with The Dependent and explained, “Mufti saab calls me practically me every day around the same time to ask whether or not the moon is visible from my area even though we live in the same housing society. I have suggested some therapy and even passed on contact details of some of the best psychologists in the city, but to no avail. I fear it is much too late for any such medical intervention now”.

To a question inquiring why he was using complex astro-imaging equipment to view an event that was visible to the naked eye and that should not be looked at directly in any case, Mufti Muneeb replied, “Naked? Please get out. There will be no vulgarity in my house. Please leave now”.

At press time Mufti Muneeb was calling it an early night to be up in time the following morning to hopefully catch a glimpse of the eclipse.