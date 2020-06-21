4 dead, 16 injured as jeep plunges into Neelum River

MUZAFFARABAD: Four people were killed while 16 other injured when a jeep fell into the Neelum River near the Neelum Valley late Sunday night.

According to Muzaffarabad’s assistant commissioner, the passengers were headed to a wedding ceremony when the accident occurred. The official said the vehicle plunged into the river while negotiating a hairpin bend.

The deceased and the injured were taken to the nearby hospital. Some of the injured are stated to be in critical condition.

In a separate road mishap, three people were killed and another was injured when their Lahore-bound vehicle turned turtle on the motorway near Mureedwala.

Two brothers were among the deceased. The injured were shifted to a nearby health facility.