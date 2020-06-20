Renowned scholar Mufti Naeem passes away

KARACHI: Prominent religious scholar and Jamia Binoria International chancellor, Mufti Muhammad Naeem passed away due to cardiac arrest here on Saturday.

The prominent cleric was being taken to the hospital when he succumbed to his heart ailment, Maulana Ghulam Rasool, administrator of Jamia Binoria, said.

Mufti Naeem was also a member of the executive committee of Wafaqul Madaris alArabia (WMA) – the largest grouping of seminaries in the country.

According to his family members, he was suffering from chronic illness for a long time. He is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed sorrow over the death of prominent scholar and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed grief on the demise of the renowned religious scholar, Mufti Muhammad Naeem. “May Allah bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the

bereaved family, Aameen.” said the Army Chief in his condolence message.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Information Minister Shibli Faraz and others also expressed deep grief over the sad demise.