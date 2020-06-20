﻿ Indian troops attacked Chinese officers who went for negotiations: Chinese diplomat | Pakistan Today

BEIJING: The Deputy Director of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Information Department Lijian Zhao on Saturday gave a step-by-step account of the confrontation that took place at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that killed 20 Indian army troops including an officer.

The Chinse diplomat said the Galwan Valley area is located on the Chinese side of the LAC in the western section of the Sino-Indian boundary.

“For many years, the Chinese border troops have been patrolling and on duty in this region.” Zhao said.

“Since April, the Indian border troops have unilaterally and continuously built roads, bridges and other facilities at the LAC in Galwan Valley.”

Zhao also further that China lodged representations and protests on multiple occasions but Indian troops crossed the LAC and were responsible for provocations.

“On May 6, Indian border troops crossed LAC, trespassed into China’s territory, built fortification and barricades, which impeded the patrol of Chinese border troops,” Zhao said.

“They deliberately made provocations in an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo of control and management.”

The Chinese border troops were compelled to take necessary measures to respond to the situation on the ground and strengthen management and control in the border areas, the Chinese diplomat added.

“To ease the situation, China and India stayed in close communication through military and diplomatic channels.”

He added that, in response to the strong demands by China, India agreed to withdraw the personnel who had crossed the LAC and demolish the facilities, which they did.

“On June 6, the border troops held a commander-level meeting and agreed to ease the situation,” Zhao elaborated. “India promised it would not cross the estuary of Galwan River to patrol and build facilities.”

“Shockingly, on the evening of June 15, India’s front-line troops, in violation of the agreement reached the commander-level meeting, once again crossed the Line of Actual Control for deliberate provocation when the situation in the Galwan Valley was already easing,” Zhao said.

“India’s front-line troops even violently attacked the Chinese officers and soldiers who went there for negotiation, thus triggering fierce physical conflicts and causing casualties,” he added.



