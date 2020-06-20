Chinese classified documents: No interest in Ladakh; just wanted Indians to buy China-made #boycottChina products

In an explosive development, classified Chinese government documents made available to The Dependent reveal that the current tensions between India and China were motivated by the People’s Republic to sell large amounts of #boycott China products.

“The Party is clear that neither the Galwan Valley nor the greater Ladakh area represent any strategic interest to the People’s Republic of China,” read the leaked document. “However, as per instructions from the Ministry of Trade and Commerce, we directed the People’s Liberation Army to shake things up a bit, to good effect.”

“Yes, the Indians were, in fact, building a roald where they weren’t supposed to but we could have ignored that under symbolic protest” read the document. “But the COVID-19 situation had hit some of our cottage industries bad and we thought a stimulus was needed.”

The steps seem to have taken off well, in that most of the #boycottChina t-shirts, keychains, mugs, file folders and underwear are all made in the Urumqi region of China.

“Yes, they uninstalled some of our digital properties from their phones and tablets, but only to replace them with other apps that were also designed and developed in China.”