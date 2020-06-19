Two Rangers personnel among three killed, five injured in Ghotki blast

GHOTKI: Three people, including two Rangers personnel, were killed while five others were injured in a blast in Ghotki on Friday.

The police said that Rangers personnel were buying meat in the market when the blast took place. Heavy contingents of police and Rangers rushed to scene soon after the blast and cordoned off the area for collecting evidence.

Those who died in the blast were identified as two Rangers personnel, Zahoor Ahmed and Fayyaz Ahmed, and a civilian Ghulam Mustafa.

The dead bodies of the victims and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Ghotki for medico-legal formalities and treatment, respectively. The police said that the bomb was planted near a meat shop in the market where Rangers vehicle was parked.

The police also collected evidence and started further investigation into the incident.