People from Tibet, Xinjiang and China occupied Kashmir calling to thank me: Modi

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at what he called supporters of “terrorism” in his speech on Tuesday, ratcheting up criticism of China while avoiding direct mention of the situation at the border or in Indian held Kashmir.

Modi also pitched a vision of national unity and progress in his address calling out ‘violations of human rights’ and ‘international law’ as the conflict simmers between the two states.

It was a broadside against China that left the strongest impression in a speech that otherwise skirted foreign affairs and focused on his own government.

“What kind of life is this, inspired by terrorism? What kind of government setup is it that is inspired by terrorism?” asked Modi, who delivered the address amid a security lockdown in the Indian capital.

“People of Tibet, Xinjiang and CoK (China Occupied Kashmir) have thanked me a lot in past few days, I am grateful to them,” said the Indian premier in his Tuesday address.

Modi also said that Indians “also cried” when children in Wuhan were dying due to coronavirus.

“This is our nature, but look at the other side. They glorify terrorists and viruses.”