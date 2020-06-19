If only people of this country weren’t so stupid, says incumbent govt of democratic country

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

CAPITAL OF DEMOCRATIC COUNTRY – Things would not have been the same, and the country would not be traversing the situation that it is experiencing right now, had the people of this nation not been so darn stupid.

This was expressed by the incumbent government of a country that continues to self-identify as a democracy despite growing evidences to the contrary.

By making the assertion, through what are largely maintained as elected individuals and an elected government, the official representatives have further reaffirmed question marks over the billing of this country, in fact, being a democracy, experts claim.

“I think it’s safe to say that a significant number of people who did vote two years ago were stupid. However, what remains contentious is if they were actually the majority, given the lack of transparency in the elections being conducted,” said the dean of the political science department of the most prestigious university in the democratic country’s capital.

However, those who claim to understand democracy the best in the country, maintain that the current government in fact is truly democratic, despite the fact that the nation is truly stupid.

“Democracy does not mean that you give the people the power to elect whoever the hell they want to,” noted a retired lieutenant general.