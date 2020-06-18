Women leadership in pandemic 

A number of women are effectively combating pandemic with heavy hands than their men counterparts. The leadership role of women in Germany, Iceland, New Zealand, Taiwan and Finland make us think that women have more leadership qualities than men. They show effective leadership and have technical professional expertise. Many scholars argue that the country is safe where women are in charge and researchers score higher than men to women in crisis.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took a swift decision to block the border. She has remained outstanding across the year but in pandemic Ardern has been marvelous in taking appropriate decisions and enforcing lockdown in the country. Nowadays, New Zealand is a Corona free country. Another lady isIceland Prime Minister Katrin. She offered free tests to all citizens and she handled coronavirus smartly. Another renowned lady is Chancellor, Angela Markel addressed her nation at an early stage and maintained a mortality rate far below its neighboring countries. All the leadership has been exceptional at dealing with pandemic. Once Margaret Thatcher said if you want something said, ask a man, if you want something done, ask a woman.

Half of our population is women but few are in position of decision making, out of 193 states only 12 are led by women. Many women do not rise to leadership position due to gender inequalities in education, low labor force and low wages in our society. Gender violence is high in Asia; in consequences one out five women worldwide have experience of violence. Women also have minimal access to healthcare.

On the other hand, men’s leadership is struggling in dealing with coronavirus. Trump sometimes denounces pandemics and then criticizes China for virus. Boris Johnson is fired by opposition in handling of coronavirus.

These all decisive women are exemplary for men and women are not leg behind than men. If they are given equal opportunities across the board they will be far ahead than men.

Humayun Hafeez

Karimabad