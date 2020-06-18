Suicide prevention

According to WHO, close to 800 000 people die due to suicide every year, which is one person every 40 seconds. The reason, one commits suicide is the pain behind smiles, the suffering behind jokes, the meaning behind words, the need of attention behind anger and ego, the state of being financially or emotionally impotent. The need of a listening ear and the sense of understanding. But in the era of lost humanity, we are deaf when someone is screaming for help and wide awake to judge. Our attitudes cost someone’s life. We can stop them to die only if we are out there for someone. You don’t need to be a doctor to save lives. Be a listening ear, be a friend, be a confidant, be understanding, be the human with humanity.

Afroz MJ

Turbat