PM violating SOPs

Yesterday Prime Minister Imran khan visited Larkana and violated SOPs himself. If a Prime Minister of the nation doesn’t follow SOPs then what is the fault of common people. He was given a VIP protocol of 37 cars and was served with 135 dishes. Now where are those who used to criticize Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari and CM Sindh for 5 and 6 cars protocol. It was his first official visit to larkana but he did not visit any hospital or government institute. He took the governor with him but didn’t contact CM Sindh. He didn’t even meet with him in his whole visit to Sindh which leaves a very bad impact. Now imran khan should remember one thing that he is not just PTI’s Prime Minister. He should respect everyone equally.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana