Pervez Khattak tasked to appease disgruntled BNP-M

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday decided that it would reach out to the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) to address its grievances.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Ministry for Planning Asad Umar, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Shafqat Mehmood and Babar Awan attended the meeting.

During the meeting, PM Imran directed the government’s negotiation team to remove reservations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) allies, including the BNP-Mengal.

In this connection, PM Imran tasked Khattak to meet with representatives of disgruntled allies and address their concerns.

The government’s negotiation team briefed the prime minister about the dialogues and contacts made with BNP-Mengal. The premier directed the team to formally restart negotiations with BNP-Mengal once

The meeting agreed that all allies of government are important and their reservations would be addressed.

On Wednesday, the BNP-M had announced to part ways with the PTI-led coalition government after remaining part of the coalition for around two years.

BNP-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal announced his decision during the National Assembly (NA) session in the federal capital.

“I am officially announcing that our party is separating itself from the PTI government, said Akhtar Mengal. The BNP-Mengal chief said that he would remain a part of the lower house and keep raising their problems in the lower house of parliament.

Last year, BNP-M and the government had come to an agreement, as the latter had accepted all of the six points put forth by the party.

According to an agreement, the government had announced to increase the quota of public sector jobs for Balochistan to 6 per cent.