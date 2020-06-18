Pakistan’s Covid-19 deaths top 3,000 as PM urges coordinated response

–Coronavirus cases surge past 160,000 as provinces and autonomous regions report more infections

ISLAMABAD: The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases jumped to 160,118 after 5,358 new infections were detected in the country over the past 24 hours, while 118 more people succumbed to the deadly disease, taking the death toll past 3,000.

So far, 60,138 cases have been detected in Punjab, 59,983 in Sindh, 19,613 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 8,794 in Balochistan, 9,637 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and 1,213 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), according to data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

With 118 more Covid-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the number of people dying from the disease in the country has soared to 3,093. A total of 5,358 new cases were detected when 31,500 tests were conducted during this period.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the NCOC, where the army chief and other federal ministers were also present. AJK prime minister, chief ministers of all provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) also attended the meeting via video-link.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and NCOC DG Operations and Planning Major General Asif Mehmood Goraya briefed the prime minister on the patterns of the virus spread, pressure on hospitals, fatalities, and future Projections.

The premier was also briefed on the steps taken so far regarding curtailing the spread of Covid-19 across the country, enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs), and strategy regarding the management of disease and implementation of decisions in coordination with all the stakeholders.

The participants were especially apprised of the gaps identified and measures being taken for improvement in the healthcare system of the country to cope with the challenge, capacity building of the healthcare professionals, increased availability of beds for the patients, uninterrupted availability of crucial medicines, and sufficient supplies of oxygen.

The participants, through a consensus, resolved to continue the strategy of balance between life and livelihood being pursued. It was reiterated that while businesses must remain open, strict implementation of SOPs would be ensured through awareness and administrative actions, and smart lockdowns in hotspots identified through use of technology tools recently deployed and developed by NCOC would be ensured.

The forum was also briefed on the use of digital technology for contact tracing and disease projection. It was informed that during the last four days, there is a decline in the number of cases tested positive.

The chief ministers of all provinces and GB and the AJK prime minister briefed the forum about the steps being taken in their respective areas and unanimously acknowledged the support provided by the federal government in all respects.

PM Imran directed that all out efforts must remain focused on controlling the disease spread and urged complete unity among the entire nation to fight an unusual and ominous challenge.

He urged all Pakistanis to protect the elderly and sick specially those suffering from heart-related diseases and diabetes. He also directed to ensure availability of medicines, oxygen and beds in hospitals.

The premier, while lauding the role of NCOC, said that Pakistan has navigated Covid-19 in a balanced manner. However, he cautioned everyone for utmost care. “We need a unified and well-coordinated joint national response to fight the disease during the next couple of months; our actions will determine the extent of the crisis and success of our response through consensus,” he said.

PM Imran, while paying tribute to the sacrifices of healthcare workers, said that they were making the nation proud at this critical juncture and the entire nation recognised their contribution. He added that the media has performed responsibly but any tendency to sensationalise must be self checked by them.