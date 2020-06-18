Pakistan extends foreigners’ visa validity till Aug 31

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has extended the visa validity of foreign nationals residing in Pakistan till August 31 in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Competent Authority has been pleased to further extend the validity of all Visa types till 31st August 2020, issued to foreign nationals, who are currently in Pakistan and their visas have been expired since March 15, 2020,” read a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The ministry informed the Foreign Office (FO), the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Immigration Department and the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports about the decision.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf had announced on Wednesday that all airlines would be allowed to operate from June 20 to repatriate overseas Pakistanis.

Speaking at a press conference alongside SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, he had said that all travellers would be scanned at airports and quizzed by health experts about their travel history.

The special assistant had said that passengers would have to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days after arrival in the country, urging them to come out and go to the hospital if they had symptoms.

He announced that passengers can now buy tickets directly from airlines instead of embassies.