Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the latest attempt by Houthi militia to target civilians in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia.

It is commendable that the bomb-laden UAV was successfully intercepted and destroyed, said the Foreign Office (FO) in a statement on Thursday.

“Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity,” the statement concluded.

