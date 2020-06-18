Online Classes dilemma

We have recently started taking online classes through zoom .There are various issues to be tackled for successful online classes. Although zoom meetings allow sessions of forty minutes for free but classes duration in most Universities is more than forty minutes. Teachers should upgrade their accounts to stop interruption. Our class duration is one and half hour during this time many student’s internet connection causes them to get disconnected and upon reconnection host permission is must.So many students face this trouble of waiting to rejoin multiple times during class. Every University or institute should have their own online learning program or system to tackle the situation. Some students of remote areas are actually without internet facilities. Some of them want to take classes and some students are even moving to cities to avail the offer of online classes.The voice of online meeting or class become distorted because of low speed of the internet and overloading of zoom.

SAQIB ISHAQ

Azad Kashmir