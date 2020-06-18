Karachi put under ‘smart lockdown’ as Covid-19 spreads through neighbourhoods

KARACHI: Karachi on Thursday evening was put under a ‘smart lockdown’, a move that is expected to last for at least two weeks.

According to a notification issued by the Karachi Commissioner’s Office late on Wednesday night, the decision was taken after provincial and district authorities identified various localities of the port city as Covid-19 hotspots where clusters of infections had sprung up.

According to the details, areas sealed would have all sorts of movement and business activities suspended until reopening. However, grocery and pharmacy stores will be permitted to operate – Monday through Friday, from 6 am to 7 pm.

Areas that have been completely sealed after being identified as hotspots by the Sindh Health Department and the deputy commissioners are listed below:

In District Korangi area of Korangi Town, sealed areas include UC-2 Makhdoom Bilawal, Qayyomabad –A& B areas, Allahwala Town, Nasir Colony, P&T Colony and Darussalam.

In Malir Town, UC-1 Moinabad Phase 3, S1, 35/3 Model Colony, Jaffar Bagh and Nashtar Square.

In Landhi Town, UC-9 36-6 area near to street Rehmannia Masjid, Awami Colony, Imambargh Wali Asar area and Power House area.

In Shah Faisal Town, UC-7 Millat Town, Al-Falah Society and Malir Halt, UC-9 CAA Colony, Cantt Bazaar and Old Iqbalabad.

In District South, UC Karachi Cantonment, Barzata Line and Doli Khata, while in UC Kharadar, Lee Market, in UC-Saddar, Burns Road, MA Jinnah Road, Main Saddar and Urdu Bazaar, in UC Phase VI, Khayaban-e-Badar and Khaaban-e-Muhafiz, in UC Lyari, Agra Taj and Behar Colony.

In District East, Gulshan Town area, UC-1 Muhammad Ali Society, UC-2 Bahadurabad and Block-14, UC-4 Easa Nagri, UC-6 block 13 (A&C), UC-7 Gulshan e Jamal, UC-8 13-D/II, UC-9 Block 7, UC-10 block 14, 15,11, Gulistan e Johar Block 2, UC -12 Sachal Goth and Rabia Petal, UC-13 Safoora and UC-14 Rufi Lake Drive Inn, and Gulistan e Johar Block 13.

In Jamshed Town, UC-6 PECHS block 2 Tariq Road and Block 6, UC-7 PECHS block II, and block 6, UC-8 Balti Mohalla, UC-10 Martin Quarters and Fatima Jinnah Colony, UC-11 Jamat Khana, Jahangir Road Quarters No.02, Jahangir Road No. 01, Teen Hati and Bijli Ground, UC-12 Soldier Bazaar, Numish area.

In District West, UC-5 (Songal), sealed areas include Gulshan e Maymar and Khuda ki Basti phase 2, UC-3 (Islam Nagar), Naval Colony, Sector 04, UC-5 (Saeedabad), area 5G, 5J, A3, UC-4 (Metrovill): block 3, UC-6 (Frontier Colony), Sector 4 & 5 near Malakand Hospital, Ismaili Quarters and UC-6 (Ghaziabad), Christen Colony.

In District Central, Gulberg, selected streets of Joharabad, North Karachi, Bab-e-Ghazi Apartment Sector 11-E North Karachi selected streets and Anarkali Market.

Similarly, in District Malir, UC-3 (Cattle Colony), commercial markets, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, commercial markets of phase-I and II, UC-5 (Jaffer-e-Tayyar) Jinnah Square, UC-1 (Muzafarabad) commercial markets, UC-3 (Dawood Chowrangi) main commercial markets from Dawood Chorwangi towards 89 Petrol Pump and UC-4 (Quaidabad), main Quaidabad, markets and all mobile markets will be under lockdown.

Citizens are to note that no one would be allowed to enter or exit the sealed areas unless they wear a mask whereas according to a notification by the Karachi Commissioner office, earlier orders regarding Covid-19 SOPs – only one member of a household allowed to leave the house for purchase of groceries, medicines, essential items, while keeping CNICs handy – would be enforced by law enforcement agencies.

Further, home delivery or take away from eateries will not be permitted in the sealed areas while citizens would not be allowed to conduct any sort of gathering big or small in their residences.

Public transport and private ride-hailing services have also been barred, these include rickshaws, buses, taxis, Careem, Uber, Swvl and Airlift.

According to the notification, the government would make all-out efforts to provide rations, mobile utility stores and mobile dispensaries to needy families in the high-risk areas using its own resources and by utilising the help of charitable organisations.

It may be mentioned here that all deputy commissioners have been directed to provide logistical support to implement the smart lockdown in coordination with health department officials and law enforcement agencies while they are also to ensure that District Municipal Corporation (DMC) chairpersons, Union Council (UC) chairpersons, members of peace committees, and renowned philanthropists in the earmarked areas are taken on board for relief and vigilance efforts.

Similar to the provincial capital of Sindh, around 170,000 residents living in various localities of Hyderabad will also witness a ‘smart lockdown’ from Saturday.

According to a notification issued by Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro dated June 17, localities in three talukas — Qasimabad, Latifabad and Hyderabad city — have been identified as Covid-19 hotspots.

The SOPs for these areas would mirror those set in Karachi, however, various professions including lawyers, media personnel and those working in essential services would be exempted from the order.