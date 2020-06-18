Justice Isa’s spouse to appear before court to explain foreign assets

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted permission to Sarina Isa, the wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, to explain to the 10-member bench her sources of income through which she acquired three properties in the United Kingdom.

According to the bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Mrs Isa will speak through video link the set up of which will be arranged at Justice Isa’s residence.

Justice Bandial said that the bench is aware that Mrs Isa is not the petitioner but her name is connected with the dispute. He further stated that since she doesn’t know courtroom etiquettes, she should be careful in her conduct.

Yesterday, Justice Isa had conveyed his spouse’s message to the bench that she is willing to explain the income which she used to acquire the properties in question.

The president last year had approved a reference against the judge, accusing him of acquiring three properties in London in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015. The reference noticed that the judge failed to declare them in his tax returns.