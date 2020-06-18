India, Pak constitutions #cancelled after conclusively found to be modeled on colonial Govt of India Act, 1935

Progressive segments of the social media site twitter #cancelled both the Indian and Pakistani constitutions after both of them were found to be definitely modelled on the imperial Government of India Act of 1935.

“I think it’s disgusting that we even have to debate this in 2020,” tweeted Dr Nida Kirmani, a professor of sociology at LUMS. “In fact, I think it’s disgusting we have to debate at all.”

“That’s true, sister,” tweeted Meenakshi Chaturvedi at the JNU, New Delhi. “These two constitutions have the DNA of the same colonial mindset. Did we have mukhya mantrees that were elected from a chamber of legislation elected by the people in the pre-British utopia? No, sir, we did not!”

“This is ridiculous,” said legal expert Salman Akram Raja. “History is messy and people evolve. And the constitutions aren’t even modelled that much after the ‘35 Act!”

“The concept of habeas corpus also came from England. Not during the colonial era but still England, which went on to colonise much of the world. Next, you will be saying tha…..oh my God, what are you doing,” he said, shortly before several liberal activists picked him up and took him to an undisclosed location.

“We won’t stop here,” said Ali Usman Qazmi, a historian at Lums. “I have it on good authority that the Government of India Act laid the foundation of the Independence of India Act of 1947 and by God, we shall reverse that, too!”