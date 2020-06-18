India-China conflict 

A plight scenario that demands fraternal relations, mutual coalition and sharing of medical adepts to wipe out deadly virus but the relations of asian countries with each other depict an appalling view. In this sanguinary drizzled world, no one is amenable to come to a peaceful podium and negotiate with the words in his mouth for the betterment of states. The clashes among soldiers at borders snuffs out precious lives each day. Such an anecdote that caught my eye on social media yesterday, twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives during “violent faceoff” with chinese army. Indian and Chinese soldiers have been seething against each other since four decades, the dispute was sparked in Indian-Administered Kashmir in general and that of the galwan valley ladakh in particular. According to the data faded up by authorities, both the countries have been censuring each other for crossing the border. Immaculate scrutiny should be espoused so that these messy skirmish onsets in future be dodged. If not subjected to a proper solution, the rising tensions between two nuclear states can have consequences far beyond borders and can overlap neighbouring countries in it’s pestilence.

Tahir Jamal

Ghotki