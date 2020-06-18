GB agri minister succumbs to Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Agriculture Minister Janbaz Khan on Thursday passed away, a week after he was diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus.

According to reports, 64-year-old Khan had been on a ventilator for four days.

The politician belonged to Diamer district and is also said to be the founding member of the Pakistan Muslim League in the region.

He is survived by two wives, five sons and four daughters.

With its current virus tally at 162,404, Pakistan has witnessed the deaths of both national and provincial assembly ministers.

On June 3, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of Punjab Assembly Shaukat Manzoor Cheema succumbed to the coronavirus, after a month-long battle with it.

On June 2, Sindh Human Settlement Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch lost his life to the novel coronavirus, dealing a blow to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as it lost a long-standing ‘jiyala’ to the deadly contagion.

Also on June 2, an MNA from Khyber-Pakhutnkhwa, Munir Orakzai was also reported to have lost his life, days after he had recovered from the virus.