FO registers protest with Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to register protest over ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between the two arch-rivals along Jammu and Kashmir.

Saarc Director General Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry summoned the Ahluwalia for violating the 2003 ceasefire agreement on June 17 in which four civilians were killed and one injured.

Due to unprovoked firing by the Indian armed forces in Bagsar and Nikial sectors of the LoC, three residents of Ratta Jabbar village in the Nikial sector were killed. Those killed were identified as 27-year-old Razeem, 25-year-old Tehzeeb, 13-year-old Ali Maroof.

In Lewana Khaiter village in Bagsar sector, one 60-year-old Rasheeda Bibi lost her life, whereas 61-year-old Muhammad Hussain sustained serious injuries.

Indian troops stationed at the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

In six months into 2020, India has committed 1,410 ceasefire violations, resulting in 12 deaths and 102 serious injuries, according to ISPR.

Saarc director general also condemned the targeting of innocent civilians and underscored that such barbaric acts blatantly violate mutual understandings and international human rights laws.

He maintained that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

“The Indian government must realise that its irresponsible policies and unilateral actions are increasingly imperiling peace and security in the region. India must act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and stability,” the statement said.

Chaudhry called the Indian envoy to respect the ceasefire agreement, investigate these incidents and maintain peace.

He also urged the Indian side to permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.