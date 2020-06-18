ET&NC achieves only 40pc of revenue target liquor shops remain closed

–Punjab govt takes a hit of Rs400 million in terms of duty from country’s only brewery

–Dozens dead, more at risk as consumption of fake liquor on the rise

LAHORE: As a result of the three months long lockdown due to Covid-19, the Punjab Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) department has failed to meet its 60 per cent target of collecting revenue from vend shops, Pakistan Today learnt on Thursday.

Pakistan Today further learnt that while the lockdown for the business community has been eased across the country, vend shops across Punjab remain closed.

The ET&NC’s target for the fiscal year (FY) 2019-20, which was Rs1.7 billion, was to be collected only from liquor shops.

Speaking to Pakistan Today, Murree Brewery Company Ltd. Chief Executive Isphanyar M. Bhandara said that the business will continue to run but both the government and his brewery have suffered a large financial loss.

Bhandara opined that financial loss aside, the deaths caused by consuming fake liquor are an even bigger loss. “In the last three months, about 20 to 30 people have died in Punjab due to consuming fake liquor during the lockdown. Since vend shops are closed, regular drinkers have started consuming fake liquor which is a very dangerous thing.”

“This is a criminal offence on the part of the Punjab government. Who will cover this loss of deaths?” he asked, adding, “I am in touch with the provincial Law Minister, Raja Basharat, Punjab governor, Excise secretary and Health secretary regarding the opening of vends shops”.

Bhandara believes that there is no danger of spreading coronavirus by opening permit rooms.

“I appeal to the Punjab government to open vend shops as soon as possible so that people get genuine products and do not go for fake liquor which may cause their untimely and painful death. There should not be any fear of spreading infection at vends shops as people will come, buy and leave; they will not roam around like in shopping malls etc.,” he said.

“I know that social distancing is very important in view of the current pandemic, and therefore, the SOPs for this business should include giving products only to those who follow the rules,” he emphasised.

“Vend shops are closed in Punjab and Islamabad but opened in Sindh and Baluchistan whereas the production of our products is barely at par with that of other beverages,” he said.

Talking about business and monetary aspects, Bhandara said that according to his estimate, the Punjab government has lost about Rs400 million in terms of duty from his company alone while as far as exports were concerned, he said that Murree Brewery had been out of the export market since 1977.

“Exports are not our domain because only ethanol, a pure form of alcohol, is exported from Pakistan and our company deals with the production of finished products. This means that we are the buyers of ethanol and are, in fact, paying duty on it,” he explained.

While speaking about the smuggling of liquor he said, “There is no duty on smuggling and home-made liquor. Unfortunately, the smuggling of alcohol in our country cannot be stopped. The only solution is to set up as many vend shops as possible in Punjab. Our last vend is in Multan while in cities like Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur, there is a large population of non-Muslims for whom vend shops should be opened to counter the smuggling business”.

“The more Murree Brewery we make available, the less it will be sold in black and the government will benefit as the brewery is the only source from which the government collects duty on every single product,” he said about bootlegging and liquor being sold in black, adding that the business contributes Rs5.6 billion to the government exchequer in the form of taxes annually.

“Now, Rs400 million will be deducted for three months out of this amount,” he added.

Bhandara was of the view that if vend shops of the capital open before they do in Punjab, millions of people will have to reach Islamabad to buy liquor, creating a conundrum in terms of social distancing.

Talking to Pakistan Today, ET&NC ETO Safeer Abbas Japa also confirmed the massive financial loss.

He said that the department was collecting Rs80 million a month from vend shops in Lahore only. “In just three months, the department has incurred a loss of Rs240 million from Lahore only. Apart from Murree Brewery, other vendors also pay taxes. These shops will not be open until written orders are issued from higher-ups. Already, orders to open vend shops in Islamabad have been heavily criticised on social media. However, vend shops are like takeaways and should have been opened by now. But nothing can happen until a written order is issued,” he said.

Talking about the target and deficit of ET&NC, Jappa informed, “Our target for the last financial year was Rs1.74 billion. In terms of recovery, we were already in a huge deficit during FY 2019-20 and currently, the department was able to collect only 40 per cent taxes from vend shops”.