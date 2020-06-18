COVID test reports confirms Afridi 32 years old

The age-old question regarding the age of Shahid Afrdi’s age has finally been resolved as the medical report for his COVID-19 report, a copy of which has been made available to The Dependent, confirms that he is currently 32 years of age.

“I did not mean this to happen,” he said, after not slipping The Dependent correspondent a note, despite what rival publications might claim, “But here we are. I hope this will stop a lot of tongues to wag in the jealousies that I have been known to inspire throughout my career.”

“I am not old enough to quite have the maturity of understanding how people can be so mean and petty,” he said. “I am only responsible for my own behaviour.”

“But now that Dr Hassan (Afridi, his cousin) has made it clear, let us put the issue behind us,” he said.

Afridi then announced to come back out of his retirement.