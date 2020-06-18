Pakistan’s economy is bleeding, as a developing country neither was it ready for pandemic nor can afford it. Covid-19 started affecting Pakistan in February which led towards lockdown in the mid of March till the mid of May. Sudden lockdown and closure of industries, small or medium businesses, and different sectors of the country have frozen the wheel of the economy. People who suffered most are the daily wagers or urban slum dwellers. Pakistan has faced an estimated loss of 2.5 trillion because of the pandemic.

Many of the charity organizations and celebrities helped small scale workers and daily wagers by providing them with the essentials and food items but it is not possible to reach out to everyone. Government of Pakistan estimated that 12.5-18.3 million people will lose their jobs due to this severe pandemic which might leave the bleeding economy of Pakistan into much more deep crisis. As the situation is getting worse, might lead the country to another lockdown or even curfew. If this happens our economy will completely destroy, even if the people survive this virus they might die of starvation.

Maryam Khan

Islamabad