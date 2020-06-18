A step towards unraveling of PTI alliance

Difficult times ahead for PM Imran Khan

With only 156 seats in a House of 341, the PTI could not have formed government on its own. The PM had to get off his high horse and send negotiators posthaste to seek support from smaller parties for whatever it cost. The PTI bigwigs also called on BNP(M) chief Akhtar Megal. What the PTI wanted was to seek votes to get its Speaker, Prime Minister and President elected and to ensure that the party continued to back the PTI’s minority government. In return the government agreed to fulfill the six demands put up by the BNP(M) chief, the foremost being the recovery of the missing persons in Balochistan. Initially 15 persons were returned to their families to retain the confidence of the party. According to Sardar Mengal, 500 still remain untraced while the other five demands, all related to Balochistan’s welfare, were also not fulfilled despite constant reminders over more than a year and a half.

On Wednesday Sardar Mengal announced that his party had quit the ruling alliance. With the Prime Minister bent upon bringing changes in the 18th Amendment and reducing the share of the provinces in the NFC Award, Mr Mengal decided that this was the right time and season to bid farewell to a government unwilling to change its centrist mindset. The BNP(M)’s departure implies a loss of only four votes and would pose no immediate threat to the ruling coalition which still has 180 members on the treasury benches whereas the opposition parties command only 161.

The BNP(M)’s farewell to the ruling coalition will however have long-term implications. To remain in power the PTI will henceforth have to ensure that allies, that include the MQM, PML(Q), GDA and BAP, remain a part of the coalition. This will increase the bargaining position of the allies. During the PM’s Karachi visit, the GDA delegation reportedly demanded Sindh’s share in the NFC award and raised questions about the privatisation of Pakistan Steel Mills and eradication of locusts in the province. In fact each one of the PTI’s allies has an axe to grind. What they are waiting for is the time and season to come up with new demands along with ultimatums.