Wife willing to testify before court, Justice Isa tells SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) resumed hearing the government’s arguments in the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday, when the senior judge appeared in person with a message from his wife to the court.

During the hearing, Justice Isa sought permission to speak as Barrister Farogh Naseem presented his arguments. Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the presiding judge, asked him to wait and allowed him to speak after the government’s counsel completed his arguments.

He told the court that his wife wants to reveal the details of her London properties via video-link to the bench, “I request the court to please allow her to do so,” he said.

Justice Bandial said that it would be better if the judge’s wife submits her written reply first, to which Justice Isa said that she is not in a position to submit a written response.

“She does not even want a lawyer to represent her and is willing to answer all the court’s questions herself,” he said, adding that she does not want to record her statement with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) because of the way its officials had treated her.

“My wife had to face a lot because of this reference,” he further said.

The senior judge told the court that she had told him that if he she reveals her account details then it is possible that the government could transfer money into it and file new references against her.

“If the court thinks that I am incompetent to be a judge then it should give its verdict today,” he added.

Justice Bandial said that the court needs time to consider her request. “If she records her statement then it would make the entire process easier,” he said, adding that the bench would issue an appropriate order on it.

Justice Isa said that he did not want to go into what happened to him and his family, but it was alleged that the fellow judges wanted to save him.

He said that according to the former attorney general, other judges helped him in preparing the petition. He pleaded the court to start contempt of court proceedings against the former attorney general.

He complained that news started circulating in media against him even before the reference. He was not even given a copy of the reference, he added.

The court took a short break to consider the petition of Justice Isa.

After the break, Justice Bandial said that the statement of the judge’s wife would be very important but the bench would ask her to file a reply in writing. After receiving her reply, the case would be fixed for hearing, he said assuring that justice would be done.

Addressing Justice Isa, he said that the bench would consider his wife’s request to present her verbal statement.

Earlier, the government’s counsel resumed his arguments and informed the court about the government’s position regarding sending the case of Justice Isa’s wife to the FBR.

He said that his client had no objection over referring the matter to the FBR, which should decide the case in two months.

The government’s counsel said that Justice Isa had alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan owned properties in London. The prime minister had stated that he would resign if it was proved that any of those properties were owned by him, and that property should be confiscated and its sale proceeds should be deposited in the national treasury, he added.

Shahzad Akbar and Firdous Ashiq Awan also have no property abroad, he further.

Justice Maqbool Baqar said that the judge did not say that the properties belonged to the prime minister as he had mentioned a website in his reply.

“We have not received any petition yesterday. It is unfortunate that both the parties are giving priority to the media over the court. We have not reviewed this reply,” Justice Bandial said.

Later the case was adjourned till Thursday.

It is worth mentioning here that PTI leader Firdous Ashiq Awan in a Tweet on Wednesday stated that the news of her having ownership of properties in England is “baseless and opposed to facts”.

On Monday, Barrister Naseem told the court that the government was ready to face the consequences if the presidential reference was quashed.

Justice Isa is accused of misconduct over failure to declare his wife and children’s UK properties. According to the judge, his wife and children have the properties in their own names.

On June 2, 2019, the federal government confirmed that a presidential reference had been filed in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the judge for owing foreign assets.

According to a statement issued by the Law and Justice Ministry and the Assets Recovery Unit of the Prime Minister’s Office, the unit had received a complaint with respect to the foreign properties of three judges and once it receives a complaint with regard to the existence of foreign properties of Pakistanis, it is “duty bound to take appropriate action”.

Justice Isa, who is in line to become the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP), has accused the federal government of spying on his to discover his family’s properties.

On Tuesday, in a statement submitted before the court, the senior judge said that the website the government says it used to get information of his family’s properties needs to be paid if someone requires additional information apart from the number of properties owned by someone. He said that the government should provide the details about whose credit card and email address was used to get the details of properties owned by his family.