Sino-India standoff: A big embarrassment

India has badly miscalculated by changing Jammu and Kashmir’s status

By: Ehtisham Amer

The Chinese board game Xiangqi is not only a game but a part of the larger Chinese culture. It was considered an essential part of the training of men who aspire to rise to commanding heights in various walks of life. Kings, generals, men of letters, and high priests were expected to be well versed in this game. Xiangqi was considered to cultivate virtues like patience, forethought, resolve, and long-term planning. To a bystander, the game may lack action and thrill but to the players and to an ordinary Chinese, this is the way of life in China. Every action must be thought through in every possible detail, though trivial, to avoid changing minds midway or face some embarrassment as a result. This habit of overthinking is visible in the actions of individuals and state functionaries in every day Chinese working.

Cultural habits influence our actions. The Chinese thus, as a matter of habit and compulsion, take a long time to react, but do so in such well thought-out manner that it is hard to find deficiencies in their conduct of statecraft. Take the example of the Indian unilateral and illegal action of 5 August. India repealed Article 370 of its Constitution and divided the Jammu and Kashmir state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. It was hailed as a monumental step by the Indian right-wing and extremist parties of various hues. Moderate Indians were shocked and expressed their outrage in various ways.

BJP stalwarts made provocative statements of intent to take back Pakistan administered Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan by force, if necessary. Similar claims were made about the Chinese administered Aksai Chin.

There is always a difference between addressing domestic audiences and handling a tricky trilateral issue of sovereignty over a piece of land. Amit Shah, the Indian firebrand and Home Minister, made an incorrect assessment of the situation which was to cause India the embarrassment of the century less than a year later.

China was put on the defensive for the first time when India compared the occupation of Aksai Chin with that of Azad Kashmir. This roused China’s fears of India falling too heavily in the US, thus rival, camp. It is no coincidence that in the immediate aftermath of the August 5 action, India signed bilateral agreements with all three member states of the quadrilateral dialogue, adding a military angle to the quad agreement.

While the Indians are quick to chest-thumping after small and insignificant gains, the Chinese have displayed their cultural strength in handling intricate and demanding issues. No wonder the Xiangqi game has so aptly been internalized by the Chinese leaders for centuries

India’s political leadership is badly drenched in its self-claimed economic miracle and has started to punch far above its strategic weight. India has always had the advantage of projecting its soft power through its cinema industry and yoga and herbal medicines. The world’s fondness for Indian Ayurvedic medicines and yoga has been misinterpreted by the Indian strategic thinkers as a substitute for hard power. To give a further boost to self-intoxicating “victories over Kashmir” of the Indian political leadership, the Chinese recorded their routine diplomatic displeasure over the unilateral changing of status. That gave a fillip to the Indian leaders that they had humbled the Chinese dragon and were a force to reckon with internationally.

17 June 2020 was the date of election of new non-permanent members to the UN Security Council. India contested for the Asia-Pacific slot unopposed. Election to this body adds to the prestige of any country. For India, nothing could have been more heaven-sent than to sit on this apex world body and resist any meaningful discussion on Kashmir for the next two years. But destiny has its ways to humble humans’ grandstanding exercises.

India has fared poorly in managing the coronavirus. Hordes of migrant workers, walking, and dying in road and train accidents, have brought India into the negative focus of world media. The year 2020 began with the anti-CAA protests across India, including Delhi, that too during the visit of Donald Trump. A US president’s visit attracts international media on a large scale and India found itself criticized for abysmal treatment of its minorities.

India had perhaps not considered the Chinese cultural factors while wargaming the consequences of changing the status of Kashmir unilaterally. It’s here that the game of Xiangqi becomes relevant. India was about to learn this through the hard way that patience and self-control is a virtue, not a weakness. No Chinese response from August to April made the Indian leadership complacent and they thought they had consigned Kashmir to the dustbin of history. Then came May 2020.

The world woke up to the news of Sino-India border skirmishes in the Ladakh region. Similar skirmishes occurred in 2017 in the Doklam area of the Sino-India border but were settled amicably. The Indian leadership was, however, quick to “claim victory” over China. The Chinese did not contest the Indian claims and went about business as usual. May 2020, therefore, was full of surprises for India. This time the Chinese came with larger numbers, better prepared and had dug in with heavy weapons in support.

While the Ladakh conflict has displayed an utter nonprofessional approach of the Indian military at the strategic and operational levels, and their failure in guarding their borders, it has also revealed the total bankruptcy of any possible solutions available to India. The Indian Prime Minister has not spoken a word in public about Ladakh in the last six weeks. Its media has received gag orders from the government to avoid coverage of the issue due to its sensitivity. No central leader of the ruling party has spoken of Ladakh and its possible solution. There is a deafening silence in media, government, and intelligentsia forums. The Indian military veterans have warned that there is no possible military solution to this crisis.

While the Indian diplomats were busy garnering support for their bid to the UN Security Council seat, destiny was laughing at their impending ignominy. Seat in the Security Council, where the fate of international disputes is decided, is not meant for a country unable to fend off aggression. If you cannot manage your border disputes, how can you be trusted to resolve global issues?

The Chinese have moved and occupied areas which are up to China Claim Line, and not the Indian territory. This area is disputed and both sides lay claim to it. The Chinese have advanced in four different areas spread from Ladakh in the west to far eastern border regions. Sources privy to Sino-India talks of 6 June have disclosed rival demands. India demands the status quo ante of April 2020; China demands the status quo before 5 August 2019.

While the Indians are quick to chest-thumping after small and insignificant gains, the Chinese have displayed their cultural strength in handling intricate and demanding issues. No wonder the Xiangqi game has so aptly been internalized by the Chinese leaders for centuries.

(The writer is security analyst based in Islamabad)