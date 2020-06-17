Running into trouble

India may well have bitten off more than it can chew

The deaths of 20 Indian soldiers who had tried to stop Chinese troops from building a check-post should show its policymakers that there are limits to its policy of throwing its weight around. It is one thing for it to try and bully much smaller neighbours like Nepal or Bhutan, or even those which it is only several times larger, like Pakistan or Bangladesh, but it might now find that it cannot impose its will on China, its only neighbour which is of comparable size, and which has a similar population. This bristly posture has now clearly reached the limits of usefulness, and India will now have to do what it has been refusing to do until now: talk.

This clash should not be seen in isolation, because it shows not just India, but the whole world, that the country’s attempts to impose its wishes on the Kashmir issue does not just cause it to have a dispute with Pakistan, but also with China. The inclusion of the Ladakh region in the princely state carved out for the Dogras by the British and the Sikhs in the course of the collapse of the Sikh kingdom after Maharaja Ranjit Singh, caused it to have its northern border to march with what was then the Chinese Empire. While Pakistan has demarcated its border with China as far as it could, the Pak-China agreement leaves room for India to accede, something it has not done for six decades.

India has thought that its readiness of recent years to be the US cat’s-paw in the region allows it to throw its weight around as the regional hegemon. However, now it has been let in for a rude awakening. This is an ideal opportunity for it to realize that it must sort out its issues with all neighbours, and this can only be done by talks, without any assumption that the Indian maximalist position is to be forced down the throat of the other side by force. The dialogue must be result-oriented, no matter how contentious the issue.