PM Imran reaches Karachi, likely to meet MQM, GDA leaders

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reached Karachi on a two-day visit during which he is also expected to meet the leaderships of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The prime minister was accompanied by Minister for Shipping and Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Privatisation Minister Muhammad Mian Soomro, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the PM on Information retired Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman.

PM Imran is also expected to visit the Ehsaas Centre in Larkana during his visit.

Shortly after arriving in Karachi, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail called on the prime minister.

The premier also met members of the PTI Core Committee Sindh at the Governor’s House. During the meeting, matters related to party affairs and issues of the province were discussed in detail.

According to sources, Imran is scheduled to meet members of MQM and GDA on Wednesday, while a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is not possible.