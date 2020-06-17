Mr Khan’s primary role during the pandemic

As the country’s PM or PTI’s chief?

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Karachi for the first time after the outbreak of the coronavirus and returned two days later to Islamabad without having a word with the Sindh Chief Minister.

Sindh has all along been on the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus. The Sindh CM was the first to raise his voice against the quarantine lapses at Taftan and had ensured that all those reaching Sindh from there were duly isolated. He had also pressed for proper checking of those arriving by air in the country. The Sindh government proposed a strict lockdown for the country while Mr Khan opposed it. Despite these differences, the Sindh government supported a uniform policy for the entire country and vowed to implement it even if it had reservations about it.

The coronavirus is the biggest issue the country faces today. What is more, it is bound to remain at the top of the government’s agenda during the current year and possibly beyond it. The war against the pandemic can only be won through national consensus and joint struggle by all the provinces led by the federal government. In democracies, differences between political parties are a normal matter. During national emergencies, they are required to put their differences aside and join hands to deal with the grave issues facing the country. For this the PM has to play the leading role.

Many had expected the PM to hold talks with CM Murad Ali Shah during his two days in Sindh. One can understand that the PTI and the PPP have had differences all along. However while pursuing the national agenda, political leaders are expected to put personal likes and dislikes aside.

Sidelining the provincial government, the PM met the members of the PTI’s provincial core committee on Monday to discuss party matters. The next day he talked to the PTI’s MPAs, directing them to play a proactive role in resolving public issues in their respective constituencies. This could create the perception that it was not a visit by the PM to coordinate and strengthen the fight against coronavirus, but a visit by the PTI chief to meet his party’s provincial leaders.