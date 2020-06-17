Ministry to evaluate Dexamethasone for treating critically ill Covid-19 patients

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday said that a team of experts from the Ministry of National Health Services will evaluate the use of Dexamethasone, a drug shown to reduce mortality in severely ill patients of Covid-19, as a treatment to reduce the mortality rate.

In an unexpected sign of hope amid the surging Covid-19 toll, researchers at the University of Oxford said the drug has the potential to be the first treatment shown to reduce mortality in severely ill patients. A report by the researchers estimates that “had doctors been using the drug to treat the sickest Covid-19 patients in Britain from the beginning of the pandemic, up to 5,000 deaths could have been prevented”.

With some 2,975 reported deaths, Pakistan’s fatality rate currently stands at 1.8 per cent, lowest in the region. Neighbouring India has registered a 2.8 per cent mortality rate with health experts fearing that it may further uptick. However, with the new drug, the two governments hope to arrest the rising death ratio.

In a series of tweets, Mirza noticed that the World Health Organisation (WHO) welcomed the initial clinical trial results which show the drug reduced deaths of patients on ventilators by one-third and deaths of patients on oxygen by one-fifth.

“It is an old and cheap anti-inflammatory medicine and we have multiple producers in Pakistan,” Mirza said.

It is an old & cheap anti-inflammatory medicine (steroid) & we have multiple producers in 🇵🇰. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) June 17, 2020

However, he warned that dexamethasone is only to be used on patients who are either on oxygen or ventilators. “The medicine must not be used by mild to moderate patients and self-medication is strictly prohibited and can be dangerous as the medicine has many side-effects,” Mirza said.

PLEASE NOTE: It is ONLY FOR critically ill COVID-19 patients ie those on oxygen and ventilators; the medicine MUST NOT be used by mild to moderate patients; self-medication is strictly prohibited and can be dangerous as the medicine has many side-effects. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) June 17, 2020

The minister echoed WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan who had said that taking the drug, which is a corticosteroid, inappropriately could worsen the situation in a coronavirus infection. She added that it was important that the drug was prescribed by a doctor only for patients who fulfill specific criteria.

There is no vaccine against the coronavirus, and the only treatment known to be effective, an antiviral drug called remdesivir, only shortens the time to recovery.

Until now, hospitals worldwide have had nothing to offer these desperate, dying patients, and the prospect of a lifesaving treatment close at hand — in almost every pharmacy — was met with something like elation by doctors.

“Assuming that when it goes through peer review it stands — and these are well-established researchers — it’s a huge breakthrough, a major breakthrough,” Dr. Sam Parnia, a pulmonologist and associate professor of medicine at the Grossman School of Medicine at New York University, told the New York Times.

“I cannot emphasise how important this could be,” he added.