LHC demands OGRA chairman’s resignation  

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday demanded Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) chairman, stating that it was the only plausible thing to do if the later was unable to perform his duties.

The statement was made by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan while hearing a case related to petroleum products shortage.

At the outset of the hearing, the LHC chief justice expressed his displeasure over the fact that the OGRA chairman did not appear before the court despite being summoned.

“The post of OGRA chairman is not for enjoying perks; this department is responsible for the shortage of petroleum in the country”, the court remarked, adding that it is assumed from the federal cabinet’s decision on the petrol crisis that it was unaware of the laws.

“The matter cannot be resolved until someone is not held responsible for the crisis,” the court remarked.

Last week, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had directed to take punitive action against those responsible for the artificial shortage of fuel across the country.

According to sources, PM Imran Khan had issued the orders while presiding over an emergency meeting on the petrol crisis in Islamabad.

According to sources, strict action is likely to be initiated against the oil companies found involved in hoarding.

Meanwhile, the prime minister summoned Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar to discuss the issue.