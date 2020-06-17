Justice Isa’s wife requests to record statement via video-link

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) resumed hearing the government’s arguments in the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday, when the senior judge appeared in person with a message from his wife to the court.

He told the court that his wife wants to reveal the details of her London properties via video-link to the bench, “I request the court to please allow her to do so,” he said.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the presiding judge, said that it would be better if the judge’s wife submits her written reply first, to which Justice Isa said that she is not in a position to submit a written response.

“She does not even want a lawyer to represent her and is willing to answer all the court’s questions herself,” he said, adding that she does not want to record her statement with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) because of the way its officials had treated her.

“My wife had to face a lot because of this reference,” he further said.

The senior judge told the court that she had told him that if he she reveals her account details then it is possible that the government could transfer money into it and file new references against her.

“If the court thinks that I am incompetent to be a judge then it should give its verdict today,” he added.

Justice Bandial said that the court needs time to consider her request. “If she records her statement then it would make the entire process easier,” he said, adding that the bench would issue an appropriate order on it.

Following this conversation, government’s counsel Dr Farogh Naseem began presenting his arguments in the case.

On Monday, Dr Naseem told the court that the government was ready to face the consequences if the presidential reference was quashed.

Justice Isa is accused of misconduct over failure to declare his wife and children’s UK properties. According to the judge, his wife and children have the properties in their own names.

On June 2, 2019, the federal government confirmed that a presidential reference had been filed in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the judge for owing foreign assets.

According to a statement issued by the Law and Justice Ministry and the Assets Recovery Unit of the Prime Minister’s Office, the unit had received a complaint with respect to the foreign properties of three judges and once it receives a complaint with regard to the existence of foreign properties of Pakistanis, it is “duty bound to take appropriate action”.

Justice Isa, who is in line to become the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP), has accused the federal government of spying on his to discover his family’s properties.

On Tuesday, in a statement submitted before the court, the senior judge said that the website the government says it used to get information of his family’s properties needs to be paid if someone requires additional information apart from the number of properties owned by someone. He said that the government should provide the details about whose credit card and email address was used to get the details of properties owned by his family.