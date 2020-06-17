Centre only wants to remove anomalies from 18th Amendment, PM says

–Imran says smart lockdown strategy not only slowed down Covid-19 transmission, but also saved economy from major crisis

–Expresses disappointment at politicising of viral outbreak, says Centre doesn’t discriminate between provinces

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the federal government did not have any disagreement with provinces, but rather it wanted to remove “anomalies” from the 18th Amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan.

Speaking to senior journalists, the prime minister said that some federal subjects were wrongly devolved to the provinces under the constitutional amendment, which should be returned back to the Centre and for this purpose, all provinces would be consulted.

Speaking about the coronavirus outbreak in the country, he said that the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meets regularly to take decisions on measures for containing the virus in consensus with the provinces and autonomous areas.

He said that he was against the imposition of a strict lockdown since day one as he was worried about the labourers and daily wagers. “The government has two simultaneous responsibilities,” he said. “It has to contain the spread of the virus and protect the poor segments of the society from financial challenges.”

The premier said that the federal government opted for smart lockdowns and eased restrictions for many sectors of the national economy. He added that the decision proved to be fruitful as the smart lockdown strategy helped slow down the virus transmission and also saved the economy from a major crisis.

He also said that the government has now decided to strictly enforce the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) while smart lockdowns would be imposed in virus hotspots across the country.

The prime minister said that he was disappointed at the way some elements were politicising the coronavirus outbreak. He added that the federal government did not discriminate between provinces.

Talking about the local government system, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the only political party that believed in the devolution of powers to the local level and it had practically executed the plan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) back in 2013.

He also said that the local government system was important for resolving the problems of the public. “Under the new system, the mayors of the cities would be directly elected by the citizens and this would help address the issues of the people of Karachi,” he said.

Responding to a question about the locust attack, PM Imran said that the federal government had declared an emergency back in January 31 to deal with the issue and was making all-out efforts to eliminate swarms of locusts.

He said that the federal government was constantly in contact with neighbouring countries, including Iran and India, and it had also taken the provinces on board to devise a joint strategy for dealing with this issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said that a major chunk of the Rs60 billion earmarked for Sindh under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme had been distributed among the needy families. Some five million deserving families of Sindh would benefit from the cash assistance programme, she added.

She said that the prime minister had issued special instructions to ensure indiscriminate distribution of cash. “We had decided to distribute cash on the basis of 2013 census data, according to which, Sindh’s share was 22 per cent, but we raised it to 31 per cent on the instructions of the prime minister and the extra amount would be borrowed from PM’s Corona Relief Fund,” she added.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and PTI MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh were also present during the meeting.