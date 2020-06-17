Govt announces resumption of int’l flight operations from June 20

–Repatriation flights through all carriers will start operating at 25 per cent capacity from June 20

ISLAMABAD: While announcing the resumption of all flight operations from June 20, the government on Wednesday said that international passengers seeking to board inbound flights can now purchase tickets directly from the airline instead of booking a flight through the embassy.

Pakistan had suspended international flight operations on March 22 to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. As the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started operating repatriation flights, non-resident nationals who were looking to return home were directed to book a seat through the embassy or its consulates.

Addressing a press conference on the protocol for those arriving in Pakistan, Adviser to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf and Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari announced that repatriation flights through all carriers will start operating at 25 per cent capacity from June 20.

However, he said that if a passenger does not feel the need to immediately return, should refrain from doing so and instead let someone with high priority board the flight.

The advisers also announced that everybody arriving in Pakistan has to quarantine.

“Thermal scanning will be done at airports and questions will be asked by healthcare experts,” Yusuf said, adding that if they suspect them to have coronavirus, they will be taken to hotels and kept there until results are received.

“Those who test negative will go home but quarantine for 14 days. Those who test positive will be kept by the government at quarantine centres. But those testing negative too will have to follow through with quarantine; the Tracking, Testing and Quarantine (TTQ) team will check up on them.

Addressing the forum, Bukhari said: “If you don’t observe the 14-day self-quarantine and we have to close our airspace, you will create difficulty for those working abroad.”

He also urged people to follow through with the quarantine period and stay home. “Only come out if you have symptoms and need to go to the hospital,” he said.

Bukhari also thanked “those people abroad who helped fellow countrymen, especially those who distributed tickets and those organisations of our overseas diaspora who helped other Pakistanis”.