Family, which lost five members in Karachi plane crash, establishes memorial fund

KARACHI: The family of Zain Polani, who along with his wife and three children died in the deadly Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash last month, started an endowment fund to provide quality education to underprivileged children across the country.

The project, which is started in collaboration with The Citizens Foundation (TCF), aims to collect Rs15 million for the purpose. According to the shown record, the project has so far attracted short to Rs1.4 million.

“Your donation can change the lives of underprivileged children in Pakistan, making them agents of positive change. This fund represents your contribution with the stipulation of [the] principal amount to be kept intact while the income earned on related investments can be used for specific or general [purposes],” read the campaign statement.

Donations can be made online through various methods mentioned on the page.