Dogs can’t speak human, but can humans speak dog?

Dr Doolittle’s song “If we could talk to the animals, learn their languages; maybe take an animal degree. I’d study elephant and eagle, buffalo and beagle, Alligator, guinea pig, and flea,” voices a wish; a wish many of us hold dear in our hearts. Research shows that the possibility of a pet decoder or as Sara Butler of the Guardian says pet ‘translator’ will be on sale soon. Is it really possible?

“Innovative products that succeed are based around a genuine and major consumer need. The amount of money now spent on pets – they are becoming fur babies to so many people – means there is huge consumer demand for this. Somebody is going to put this together,” he said.

There is constant research and work going into understanding pet needs. The Animal behavior expert and author of Chasing Doctor Dolittle: Learning the Language of Animals Con Slobodchikoff, from Northern Arizona University, has studied the behaviors of dogs engaged in growling, barking and howling and used artificial intelligence to understand how these animals communicate with “a sophisticated communication system that has all the aspects of language”. Slobodchikoff also said: “So many people would dearly love to talk to their dog or cat or at least find out what they are trying to communicate. A lot of people talk to their dogs and share their innermost secrets. With cats I’m not sure what they’d have to say. A lot of times it might just be “you idiot, just feed me and leave me alone”.

The idea of developing a pet translator or decoder is receiving a lot of attention from both animal and technology lovers. Aside from helping pet owners to understand their animal friends better, this technology also brings hope that we can reduce the suffering of animals. This dream of every animal lover is very close to coming true, within the next 10 years. Although this might seem like a long time, it is worth waiting for as it will benefit generations of pets and their owners.

Ayesha Aman

Lahore