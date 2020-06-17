1,546 smart lockdowns imposed across Pakistan, NCOC told

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday observed that 1,546 smart lockdowns have been enforced across Pakistan as coronavirus cases across the country surged past 150,000.

According to the data released by the government, there are 58,239 cases in Punjab, 57.868 in Sindh, 19,107 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 8,437 in Balochistan, 9,2412 in Islamabad, 1,164 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and 703 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). 2,297 people have died of the disease while 58,437 people have recovered from it.

The meeting, chaired by the Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, discussed the arrangements regarding coronavirus across the country.

According to a province-wise breakdown, there are 904 areas under lockdown in Punjab with a population of over 900,000, 26 areas in Sindh with a population of 50,513, 572 areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with a population of 67,000, 29 areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with a population of 670,000, 10 areas in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with a population of 60,000 and five areas in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) with a population of 15,000 people.

The meeting was informed that “trace, test and quarantine (TTQ)” strategy is implemented to highlight high risk areas reporting large numbers of coronavirus cases. The committee also reviewed a plan to ramp up testing capacity, the media’s communication strategy and the epidemic curve chart with projections for the next six weeks.

In accordance with the prime minister’s instructions for compliance with health guidelines, particularly at work places, industrial sector, transport, markets and shops, NCOC mapped out strategies to ensure the implementation of the protocols as per the directives issued by World Health Organisation (WHO).

The forum was told that during the last 24 hours, more than 9,827 violations of health guidelines were observed across the country, whereas more than 963 markets and shops, 18 industries and 1,186 transport vehicles were cautioned, fined, sensitised and sealed.

Presenting an area-wise breakdown, the forum was apprised that in AJK, 804 violations were reported, around 93 shops and markets were sealed and about 333 transport vehicles were fined.

In GB, around 170 violations were reported, whereas 27 markets and shops were sealed and 29 transport vehicles were fined.

In KP, around 5,420 violations were noticed, whereas 157 shops and markets were sealed, and 102 transport vehicles fined for violating standard operating procedures.

In Punjab, 2,448 violations of safety guidelines were witnessed in different parts of the province and consequently, 523 shops and markets were closed, 13 industries sealed and 703 transport vehicles fined.

In Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), as many as 85 violations of SOPs and safety guidelines were noted and thus, 64 shops and 10 transport vehicles were fined.

In Sindh, around 900 violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and health guidelines were noted, whereas 72 markets and shops were sealed along with five industries and nine transport vehicles fined.

Separately, the planning minister said that the government is utilising all available resources to increase testing capacity for Covid-19 from 50,000 to 100,000 per day by next month. He said that the challenge of coronavirus pandemic could be addressed by adopting the standard operating procedures and increasing testing capacity for the disease.

He added that a complete lockdown policy could not be effective for poor economy. He further said the daily wage workers and labor community would suffer if we choose the lockdown policy.