Taking care of each other

Since the outbreak of corona virus people are waken missteps,due to their fallacy,other people also be congeal from this pandemic. This is time that we should have to stay away from one another to keep our country safe & secure,but not,people wants to freedom from this pandemic and they will be enforced to govt to re-open the country and involuntary govt unbolt the country,they don’t know how much this could be dustructive for our country. They are thinking about to get profit from their business in this stance,but they will vitiating oneself and also others. Now the circumstance is in the front of you,in our country cases has been crossed 144,478 and numbers of deaths are 2729. I will supplicate to people be sensible،don’t bunting the country into deficit and now i will aslo suggest to govt to commit lockdown again for some time,it will be better for everyone.

Mian Hamid Ali Tunio

Shadakot