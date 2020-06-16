Premier and first lady’s regard should be foremost priority, Zulfi tells PTI workers

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and First Lady Bushra Bibi’s regard should be the foremost priority of the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a tweet, he referred to the alleged ‘inappropriate’ remarks of PTI’s Member of Punjab Assembly Uzma Kardar about the first lady. Criticising the party member for her remarks, the SAPM said that “one can’t expect her to understand the caliber of the first lady but it is extremely shameful of Uzma Kardar to be talking behind her back”.

“PM & First Lady’s respect comes foremost for all of us. Embarrassing behaviour from anyone who claims to be associated with the party,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a video message released on social media, Uzma reiterated her loyalty to the prime minister. “I will stand with the prime minister till my death,” she said. “I do not want a post. I just want to serve the people.”

She said that the premier taught all party workers to work for the people and nobody could question her loyalty towards him. “The prime minister had struggled for 22 years and he taught us to stand our ground as well,” she added.

On Monday, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan removed Uzma from his ministry’s media strategy committee and the slot of the Punjab government’s spokesperson allegedly over an audio leak of hers that could harm the prime minister politically.

The audio recording, apparently of a phone call, went viral on social media where the woman identified as Uzma was heard saying that the establishment had increased its role in the government and managed to change (matters in relation to the) the whole media.

The woman in the audio also remarks how an individual close to PM Imran was influential in deciding important matters such as postings of senior officials.

“The establishment, the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan are going hand-in-hand,” the recording said.

The voice in the audio was also found acknowledging that no government in Pakistan could be run without the support of the establishment.

It also spoke about how an individual very close to the premier favoured friends and prevented others from approaching him.

Though the motive behind the outburst is not clear, the lady identified as Uzma also chided the Punjab information department for not allowing her to appear at different news channel shows and added that the media coordinators were ensuring that she would not participate in talk shows as they were recommending some other spokespersons to the media.

Later, Uzma released a video message, wherein she termed the audio as a manipulated content from her actual conversation to malign her reputation. She said that she would go for legal action against the content made viral on social media through an anonymous account. She said that she would meet the CM and explain her position in person. She said she also respected the armed forces.