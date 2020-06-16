NUML mid pandemic

As we all know, the Corona epidemic has spread all over the world, including Pakistan, and where it has affected the rest of the world, the education system has also been badly affected. Changed. In order to continue the process of education in Pakistan, at the direction of HEC, the universities introduced online education system to save the children from wasting their academic year. Teachers are another form of respected parents. A parent is what creates. And the one who takes this child from the earth to the sky. I am a mass media student at Numl University. Our teachers continued the education system keeping in view the difficulties of the students in this difficult time and the students who could not access online education were sent to their homes. y the Head of Mass Communication Department Prof. Dr. Khalid Sultan Coordinator Aqeel and Respected Teacher Dr. Atif Iftikhar Raja Kamran. The reflection of the father can be seen in the teacher Moazzam Ali Sir Kashif and the respected teacher Mateen Haider who always took special care of the students. The role of all teachers in the promotion of education is important and their role in this difficult time is commendable. May Allah protect all our teachers and eradicate this epidemic from the world as soon as possible Amen.To be continued as before.

Bilal Shabbir

Islamabad