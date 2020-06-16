The day, when this pandemic entered the premises of Pakistan, it did not only go viral in people, but on social media and news channels too. Watching memes on any social media application or turning on the TV, the virus news was everywhere. A virus having a recovery ratio of 98% has caused a lot of psychological issues than any other thing. Where the news anchors are shouting out the increasing numbers of cases from different provinces of Pakistan, no one focuses on the news of recovered people, and that’s where the Covid-19 wins. Who so ever infected with this virus, having all the negative thoughts, and false knowledge he fed himself, falls victim to a psychological War. The Infected one feeling the waves of depression, can’t only be cured by the medicine. The solution to fight this not so deadly virus is having some authentic knowledge, following the SOP’s mentioned by Govt and avoid feeding ourselves all the time with pandemic news. Counting all the number of cases will not defeat this virus but what is going to defeat it, is your willpower and the precautions you will take.

Mian Aizaz Ahmed

Shadakot