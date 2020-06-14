Decrease the fees

I am Saira, a resident from Islamabad. As a responsible citizen of Pakistan, I would like to draw the respected attention of authorities and common people mostly including students. The future of this nation belongs to students of Pakistan. As a student, I observed and experienced that respected Government of Pakistan, students, and their parents everyone is in trouble these days. The Pandemic badly affected the economy, local industries, and education. I respect the step taken by the HEC(Higher Education Commission) of online education. Their efforts are much appreciated, with that our teachers, faculty & management working tirelessly to provide us quality education at our homes. Now coming towards students many of us are facing issues like electricity, network issues, students from Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir have to ride over mountains to meet network connectivity and attend online classes. Many students left their homes because of these issues and started living in a hostel located in settled/stable cities like Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi. I would like to request HEC to decrease our next semester fee by some percentage as we are not using respective services like Electricity and Internet even labs are not in use. Hopefully, my request will be forwarded using your platform and higher authorities will take notice.

Saira Khan

Islamabad