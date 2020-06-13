categoryTermID15----CategoryParentID4------
Pakistan Today
15
New Articles today
June 12, 2020
Epaper – June 13 LHR 2020
Epaper – June 13 KHI 2020
Epaper – June 13 ISB 2020
Govt gives Rs45bn relief in taxes on 20,000 items
Gas leak kills six labourers in Jamrud
10m Pakistanis to fall below poverty line, govt says
Govt unveils Rs7.3tr ‘tax-free’ budget for FY20-21
Today’s Cartoon
Corona and exams
Online classes in Turbat
Self medication
FBR loses in the billions
The Corona budget
Why the environmental impact on Thar cluster in CREA report is exaggerated
Colonial administrative attitudes and laws must be purged
PakistanToday
Headlines
National
City
Karachi
Lahore
Islamabad
Business
Foreign
Entertainment
Sports
Comment
Editorials
Columns
Whites lies
Cartoons
Editor’s mail
Features
E-Paper
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
Paperazzi
DNA
Profit Magazine
Epaper theDependent
The Dependent
Today’s Cartoon
by
Sabir Nazar
, (Last Updated 3 hours ago)
Cancel reply
Your Name
*
Your Email
*
Website
*
Top