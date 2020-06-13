Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

LAHORE: Former cricket captain Shahid Afridi has tested positive for Covid-19, he announced on Saturday.

The 40-year-old star all-rounder announced the news through Twitter, saying: “I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately, I’m [Covid-19] positive.”

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

Retweeting the original tweet, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wished Afridi a “swift recovery”.

Get well soon. Praying for your swift recovery! https://t.co/NbxbfUi2DG — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 13, 2020

Journalist Fifi Haroon also prayed for the cricketer’s health saying that Afridi “has done more for this country and for those afflicted by corona in the last few weeks than many have ventured to do in a whole lifetime.”

Praying for Shahid Afridi’s health. We may not have always seen eye to eye on issues but he has done more for this country and for those afflicted by Corona in the last few weeks than many have ventured to do in a whole lifetime. Hence my total respect. Lala get well soon. https://t.co/00jASn3E3o — Fifi Haroon (@fifiharoon) June 13, 2020

Afridi is the second international cricketer from Pakistan to test positive for the pandemic. Recently, former opener Taufeeq Umar had also tested positive for the disease. He has however recovered from the disease already.

Since the outbreak began in the country, Afridi has been doing a load of charity work through his foundation “Hope Not Out”. The former skipper has helped thousands of poor families with ration and other essential supplies over the past couple of months. His works had even received the backing of his Indian contemporaries Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh.