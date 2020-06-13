Shahid Afridi comes out of retirement after testing COVID-19 positive

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

Former Pakistan Cricket team Captain, Shahid Afridi, has announced that he will be coming out of retirement after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The hard hitting all-rounder tweeted about testing positive for the coronavirus, becoming the biggest name in cricket to have gotten the pandemic virus.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah” Afridi tweeted in the early hours of Saturday.

However, a few hours after the announcing he was covid-positive, Afridi made another tweet in which he declared he was coming out of retirement. “Ever since my revelation, my fans have been sending messages of support like ‘Get well soon’ and ‘Wishing you a speedy recovery Lala’ and more,” he tweeted.

“I would just like to let my fans know, I’m listening, and I hear you. Everything I’ve ever done is for my fans, and now I am coming out of retirement for the sake of my fans” said the 40 year-old.

Afridi has reportedly informed team management that he is available for the England tour to play all formats.